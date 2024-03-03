Live Radio
Alexandria teacher confiscates loaded gun from elementary school student’s backpack

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

March 3, 2024, 3:04 PM

A loaded handgun was confiscated Friday from a student at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy, a K-5 public school located in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

The elementary school student voluntarily informed their teacher about the weapon in their backpack, Alexandria police said in a news release. The teacher immediately confiscated the bag and notified school administrators.

The firearm reportedly belongs to a family member of the child who brought the weapon to school, police said. The student’s family is cooperating with police and the firearm is in the custody of APD.

Parents of Lyles-Crouch students received an email Friday from the school’s principal Laura Burkart informing them of the situation.

“We understand that this information may be difficult to process for students, families and staff and we are committed to ensuring that everyone attending or visiting our schools feels safe and supported,” Burkart said in the email.

On Saturday, parents received a second email addressing questions prompted by the first, including concerns about whether the student in question would return to school.

“ACPS does not disclose publicly information regarding student disciplinary matters, but what I can assure you is that student and staff safety is our top priority, and that no person will be admitted into Lyles-Crouch if we believe they present a safety or security threat to our staff or students,” Burkart said.

Police said that no other children observed the weapon or were aware of its existence.

The incident remains under investigation.

