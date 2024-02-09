Alexandria sexual assault suspect in custody, police still investigating

A suspect was arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 4 in Alexandria.

The suspect in an attempted sexual assault in Alexandria, Virginia, has been identified and is currently in custody, according to police.

The assault occurred just before 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, when Alexandria police officers responded to a report of the incident at the 2200 block of Main Line Boulevard.

A woman told officials she was walking down an alleyway when a man attempted to sexually assault her. The victim said she did not know the man who assaulted her.

Officers established a perimeter to try to identify and arrest the suspect. They pursued a man that they believed may have been the suspect but he ultimately escaped, according to a press release.

Fairfax County Police Department and Metro Transit Police Department also helped to investigate the incident early Sunday morning.

On Thursday, officials said the suspect has been identified and is in custody in a different jurisdiction.

Alexandria police did not publicly name the suspect.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to call Detective Michael Matteson at (703) 746-6721. The department is also asking the public to check surveillance footage and download videos that could be used as evidence here.

