Alexandria leaders make case to residents for a monumental move

Leaders in Alexandria made a strong case to the people in the neighborhood as to why it would be beneficial to have the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards in Northern Virginia.

During a second listening session Thursday, the community heard feedback and had a chance to have their questions answered on the plan to build a new home arena for the teams in the Potomac Yard neighborhood.

The session happened just hours after the teams’ owner, Ted Leonsis, made his case for the move in an open letter to fans.

“This would be a unique venue of a size and scale that we don’t currently have in the city,” said Stephanie Landrum, president of Alexandria’s Economic Development Partnership. “And there are a number of city events that we currently can’t host in Alexandria, to include our very own high school graduation.”

Landrum said while the facility will be used to generate revenue, there will be a balance between events where tickets are sold and community celebrations, such as graduations.

Under the plan, Potomac Yard would be home to not only a new arena but also new retail and dining options, over 5,000 units of housing and possibly a public school.

In addition to new developments, Landrum said the plan includes a significant number of on-site infrastructure improvements, such as public park spaces, roadways, streetscapes and more.

City Housing Director Helen MclIvaine said affordable housing is at the top of the mind.

“One percent of the city’s restaurant meals tax goes to affordable housing as dedicated funds,” MclIvaine said. “That’s currently about $6 million a year. And imagine with this project … that would be a much higher number.”

Landrum said the city currently brings in around $6 million a year from that tax, but the project alone would bring anywhere from $50 million to $60 million to that dedicated sales tax over the course of the term.

The meeting comes amid continuing protests from both D.C. and Alexandria residents on the move. Last week, activist organization Don’t Mute DC and its partners in Alexandria rallied against the proposed arena that would take two of the District’s professional sports teams out of D.C.

