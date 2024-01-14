Should the Caps move to Virginia? Alexandria leaders wants to hear from nearby residents

The City of Alexandria is asking residents to give them feedback on a new proposed plan to bring the Washington Capitals and the Wizards to their backyard.

The City of Alexandria knows that their residents are “proud” of their city. Now, the sixth-most populous city in Virginia is asking its neighbors to give them feedback on a new proposed plan to bring the Washington Capitals and the Wizards to their backyard.

The proposed Entertainment District at Potomac Yard is advertised as bringing “world-class entertainment” and “monumental sports” and would be built on a site near the newly-opened Potomac Yard Metro station. The $2 billion development would bring in approximately 30,000 jobs, according to a report.

In a Jan. 9 release, the city stated that they are, “eager to listen to and engage with Alexandria and surrounding communities,” and are inviting residents, business owners and those seeking more information on the project to sign up to attend public meetings and voice their opinions.

Alexandria is asking for people to encourage their friends and neighbors to also sign up.

Biweekly public updates began Jan. 9, and will continue every other Tuesday until March 26. The city and other partners of this project will share new information with the public during these meetings.

A weekly virtual listening series will begin Jan. 18 and continue Thursday nights from 7 to 8 p.m., covering topics including economic impact of the project, school and housing benefits and traffic management. One major concern of the project is the potential traffic congestion in that area.

On Jan. 27, the Alexandria City Council is holding a town hall meeting at 9:30 a.m. It will include a short presentation on the project and councilmembers at that time will answer any questions and concerns submitted by the community.

In addition to the mentioned meetings, the city is planning civic and business organization briefings, pop-up events including farmers markets, site tours, and staff liaisons.

For a full list of dates for engagement opportunities, visit the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership website.

More information can be found on the City of Alexandria website.

