Northern Va. small businesses where Monumental wants to build $2B sports complex say these are their top concerns

Small business owners in the Northern Virginia neighborhood where the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals could move say transportation and traffic are their overriding concerns.

Small business owners gather with Monumental Sports representatives to ask questions about the arena move to Northern Virginia. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Small business owners gather with Monumental Sports representatives to ask questions about the arena move to Northern Virginia. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the owner of the site that could become the new home of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals broke bread with members of the small business community Monday in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood.

Those in attendance at Pork Barrel BBQ had their chance to hear from those planning the project, and to ask questions about what the move would mean for their businesses.

“The biggest thing I’m hearing for business owners and residents is the transportation and the traffic piece,” said Bill Blackburn with HomeGrown Restaurant Group. “That seems to be the overriding concern for folks.”

JBG SMITH Executive Vice President Evan Regan-Levine said a study is underway to better understand the transportation needs of the project and that is expected to come out in the coming weeks.

“We have to make sure that the transportation plan that comes out of this works to make sure that your businesses continue to thrive, whether they’re in Del Ray, or Old Town, or at the arena district or in Crystal City,” Regan-Levine said.

Talks also included bringing business to part of the region away from the location of the new arena. Regan-Levine said there was talk of running shuttle buses that allow a way for people to get to the venue if they park in areas such as Crystal City or Old Town Alexandria.

“Showing up and actually going out for dinner or drink or doing something before or after the game that doesn’t just have to be limited to the arena district,” Regan-Levine said.

Jordan Silberman, president of venues for Monumental Sports, said small businesses are included in the group’s offerings.

“There’s going to be opportunity within the Monumental campus, in addition to the overall campus footprint, the 7 acres of Potomac Yard,” Silberman said.

In addition to the arena, the campus envisioned by Monumental, which is owned by Ted Leonsis, would also bring the company’s headquarters, a performing arts center and a practice facility for the Washington Wizards to the Virginia neighborhood.

State and local governments still need to sign off before the new development can break ground.

Skyler Kelley, owner of Brij Coffee in Crystal City, asked whether the move is really happening.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t our plan to come over to Virginia,” Silberman said.

The discussion showed Kelley the move is serious.

“I believe it. I don’t think that they would have wasted their time to come out and meet if they aren’t going to be serious about it,” Kelley said.

She and other business owners shared their hope that crowds coming to the region would grow their businesses.

Rock Harper owns Queen Mother’s Kitchen in Crystal City. He said he believes the teams moving to Northern Virginia would be a much needed shot in the arm for the economy, which has suffered since the pandemic.

“You can’t get 20,000 people, 30,000 people down the street from your front step and not impact the business. If it doesn’t, it might be time to do something else,” Harper said.

Monumental Sports said it plans to host more community talks in the coming weeks.

Silberman said it is important to listen to the community, both who support and oppose the project, since the development would be there for decades once it is built. “We make sure that we’re listening, and we want to make sure there’s going to be an entire process as this plays out to make sure that we hear the community and can understand their concerns and help try to help address them,” Silberman said.

