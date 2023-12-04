4 teens arrested in robbery, assault of juvenile after fight inside Alexandria McDonald’s

A fight inside a McDonald's restaurant last month left a young person injured and police have now arrested four Alexandria, Virginia, residents.

A fight inside a McDonald’s restaurant last month left a young person injured and police have now arrested four Alexandria, Virginia, teens in the assault and robbery.

It happened on the morning of Nov. 13. at 3646 King St., according to a news release from police.

Police were initially called about the fighting at the restaurant just after 8:45 a.m.

A person who had been robbed and assaulted was found outside the restaurant and brought to the hospital, police said.

Police didn’t identify any of the suspects or the victim, outside of specifying everyone involved is under the age of 18.

Two of the people involved were charged with assault; two were charged with robbery and assault.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Michael Whelan at 703-746-6228.