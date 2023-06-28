Alexandria toddler dead after falling from apartment window

Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating the death of a toddler who fell from a high-rise apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

The Alexandria Police Department said that the 3-year-old boy died of his injuries after tumbling from an upper-floor window of an apartment complex on Yoakum Parkway.

Alexandria Chief of Police Don Hayes said firefighters responding to the scene located the injured child and called for police. Ultimately, the young boy did not survive.

“It’s tragic for the officers who responded, stressful for the firefighters who responded, because a lot of them are parents,” Hayes said at a media briefing.

“I’m a granddad. To see something like this, it’s heartbreaking. I feel for the family, I can only imagine what they’re going through right now. We’re going to do the best we can to get to the bottom of this.”

Hayes said investigators had not yet determined whether the child’s fall was the result of an accident, and remained at the scene speaking with other people who were present in the apartment at the time of the fall.

No charges had been announced in connection with the case as of Wednesday evening.

