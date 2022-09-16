Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Alexandria residents at odds as Duke Street bus lane proposal takes shape

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 8:17 AM

Alexandria officials are taking a closer look at revamping the Duke Street corridor, with proposals that include the addition of dedicated bus lanes as the Virginia city looks at improving the efficiency of its transit system and safety.

But reaction from Alexandria residents was decidedly mixed Thursday night during a public meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group.

The advisory group, which was established by the Alexandria City Council in March, is tasked with developing a recommendation on a preferred transitway concept for the Duke Street corridor from Landmark to the King Street Metro area.

Here is a map of the Duke Street area Alexandria is considering revamping. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Alexandria)

Thursday’s meeting focused on the segment of Duke Street from Jordan Street to Roth Street. The area goes from the Shoppes at Foxchase to just past the Alexandria Commons Shopping Center near Bishop Ireton High School.

Duke Street, between Jordan and Roth streets, was the segment of the Duke Street corridor discussed during a public meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Alexandria)

Some of the group’s proposals would add dedicated bus lanes, while eliminating some parking and taking away sections of access roads that run parallel to Duke Street.

While some residents voiced support for the plan during a public comment period of the meeting, others complained about the potential loss of parking and service roads.

Concerns included backing out of driveways directly onto busy streets and having more parking pushed into residential neighborhoods.

Residents are concerned about Alexandria's bus transit plan. WTOP's John Aaron reports.

The advisory group faced criticism from some residents that it should have worked more closely with more community groups in coming up with the proposals.

 

The proposal would include bike lanes and bus lanes. WTOP's John Aaron reports.

The Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group is expected to recommend a preferred concept by the summer of 2023.

