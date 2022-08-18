WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Speed cameras coming to Alexandria next year

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 18, 2022, 7:21 AM

Alexandria plans to install five speed cameras in school zones, but the Virginia city won’t do so until early next year.

The city said the camera locations will be determined by a data-driven process that will consider vehicle speeds, vehicle volumes and crash history.

The city plans to provide updates on the plans during a Sept. 26 public hearing at its Traffic and Parking Board meeting and during an Oct. 11 city council meeting.

The city has a goal under its Zero Vision safety plan to eliminate fatal and severe crashes by 2028.

Once the locations are determined, they will be posted on Alexandria’s Speed Camera Program webpage.

Signs will be posted in advance of the cameras going live.

The maximum fine will be $100.

