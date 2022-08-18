Speed cameras coming to Alexandria next year

Alexandria plans to install five speed cameras in school zones, but it won't do so until early next year.

The city said the camera locations will be determined by a data-driven process that will consider vehicle speeds, vehicle volumes and crash history.

The city plans to provide updates on the plans during a Sept. 26 public hearing at its Traffic and Parking Board meeting and during an Oct. 11 city council meeting.

The city has a goal under its Zero Vision safety plan to eliminate fatal and severe crashes by 2028.

Once the locations are determined, they will be posted on Alexandria’s Speed Camera Program webpage.

Signs will be posted in advance of the cameras going live.

The maximum fine will be $100.