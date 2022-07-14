Kerry Donley, former Alexandria mayor, dead at 66

Kerry J. Donley, who served as Alexandria's mayor for six years, died at his home Wednesday. He was 66.

Donley, a banker and civic leader, championed economic development in the Virginia city during his tenure and guided the city through the economic uncertainty that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

In a statement Wednesday night, current Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson noted Donley’s status as “a fixture in the community.”

“Kerry was a transformational mayor of our City. So much of the progressive and dynamic City we enjoy today has its roots in Kerry’s leadership and persistence. He was a friend and someone I valued for advice on many occasions. Our City has lost a great leader,” Wilson said.

Donley’s service to the city started as a councilmember in 1988, just a few years before he would become vice mayor (1994), city mayor (1996) and return to the vice mayoral position in 2009.

He led the resolution for the reconstruction of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. He shepherded the city during and after the Sept. 11 attacks and was instrumental in getting Samuel Tucker School built. It was the city’s first elementary school in 35 years.

Donley attracted the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to Alexandria and worked to save 500 market-rate affordable housing units for local residents.

He served on several boards during his tenure, including: the Alexandria Transit Company Board (DASH) (Vice-Chair), Cameron Station Development Task Force (Co-Chair), the Alexandria Campaign on Adolescent Pregnancy (Chair), the Youth Policy Commission and the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership (Chair).

Donley’s civic work included serving on several nonprofit boards, including the Carpenter’s Shelter, the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria, the Center for Alexandria’s Children, Alexandria Senior Services and Alexandria Renew Enterprises.

During the 2015 mayoral primaries, Donley pushed for city priorities, such as increasing city income and improving ‘transit-oriented development.’

“We have a fire station that we located out in the West End of the city of Alexandria, and we can’t fully staff it and equip it, because we don’t … have the revenue,” Donley said during the debate.

Donley was defeated in the primary by Allison Silberberg, who narrowly bested Donley and then-Mayor Bill Eullie in the primary.

The former city executive was recognized as a Living Legend of Alexandria in 2017, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award (2016) from Volunteer Alexandria and the Elizabeth and David Scull Metropolitan Public Service Award from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Former Mayor Kerry Donley,” said Alexandria City councilmember Alyia Gaskins in a post on Twitter. “Words cannot capture the legacy of kindness and service he left on the City of Alexandria. I will forever be grateful for the wisdom and support he gave to me and so many others.”

Vice Mayor of Alexandria Amy Jackson called Donley a “natural leader” in a post on Twitter.

“We’ll miss you, sir. God bless you and thank you for your commitment and service to your home. In every single thing you did, you made a difference,” Jackson said.

Donley is survived by his wife, Eva, and their five daughters and five grandchildren. He had an additional grandchild arriving soon.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.