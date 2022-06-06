RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
Man shot and killed in Alexandria; brother charged

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 6:15 PM

A man in Alexandria, Virginia, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of his brother.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a statement that they got a call just before 2 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, just north of North Van Dorn Street.

When officers got there, they found Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte, 24, with a gunshot wound; he died of his injuries, the police said.

The police arrested his brother, Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, and he’s been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information can call the Alexandria police at 703-746-6228, or email Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov.

The police said it’s the fourth homicide in Alexandria this year.

