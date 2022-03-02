One hundred students will be selected for the program, and the possible degrees under consideration include information technology, engineering, biology and education.

Alexandria City Public Schools want to help students of color get into STEM fields, while helping them with the costs of higher education.

As part of a program set to launch in 2024, a select group of ninth graders will be able to receive a free associate degree from Northern Virginia Community College that would transfer credits to George Mason University and Virginia Tech.

“We’re excited to be able to offer an associate’s degree that is free for our students and our families,” Superintendent Gregory Hutchings said at Tuesday night’s State of the Schools address. “Our students will simultaneously obtain their high school diploma in four years.”

A hundred students will be selected for the program, and the possible degrees under consideration include information technology, engineering, biology and education.

According to an ACPS tweet, the partnership is intended to increase enrollment of students of color in STEM programs and high-demand fields, while reducing the financial burden of college on families.