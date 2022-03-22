Alexandria police officer arrested on domestic assault, battery charges

A police officer in Alexandria has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery.

A police officer in Alexandria, Virginia, has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a news release that Officer Richard Haynes, 30, was arrested on March 16 for an alleged incident in that took place on Nov. 27, 2021.

Haynes has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the release said.