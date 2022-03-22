RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria police officer arrested…

Alexandria police officer arrested on domestic assault, battery charges

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A police officer in Alexandria, Virginia, has been arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a news release that Officer Richard Haynes, 30, was arrested on March 16 for an alleged incident in that took place on Nov. 27, 2021.

Haynes has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the release said.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up