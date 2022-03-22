RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria man indicted on…

Alexandria man indicted on first-degree murder charge for September stabbing at BJ’s

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 1:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, has indicted 33-year-old Rakibul Fakir on charges of first-degree murder for stabbing and killing another man at a BJ’s Wholesale Club last fall.

The grand jury for Alexandria city handed down the indictment on March 14. Fakir had originally been charged with second-degree murder after his arrest last September.

Fakir stands accused of the Sept. 25 stabbing of 29-year-old Abiy Zemene of Silver Spring, Maryland, at the BJ’s Wholesale located in the 100 block of South Van Dorn Street in Alexandria’s Landmark area.

According to Alexandria police, the two men knew each other and Fakir remained at the crime scene as police arrived sometime after 7:45 p.m. Attempts to revive Zemene failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison.

The defendant is being held without bail at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center as he awaits trial. A trial date for Fakir has not yet been set.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

Air Force turning to AI for better fitness, injury prevention

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up