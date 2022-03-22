Alexandria man indicted on first-degree murder charge for September stabbing at BJ’s

A grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, has indicted 33-year-old Rakibul Fakir on charges of first-degree murder for stabbing and killing another man at a BJ's Wholesale last fall.

A grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, has indicted 33-year-old Rakibul Fakir on charges of first-degree murder for stabbing and killing another man at a BJ’s Wholesale Club last fall.

The grand jury for Alexandria city handed down the indictment on March 14. Fakir had originally been charged with second-degree murder after his arrest last September.

Fakir stands accused of the Sept. 25 stabbing of 29-year-old Abiy Zemene of Silver Spring, Maryland, at the BJ’s Wholesale located in the 100 block of South Van Dorn Street in Alexandria’s Landmark area.

According to Alexandria police, the two men knew each other and Fakir remained at the crime scene as police arrived sometime after 7:45 p.m. Attempts to revive Zemene failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison.

The defendant is being held without bail at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center as he awaits trial. A trial date for Fakir has not yet been set.