Alexandrian accused of killing man inside store

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 6:17 PM

An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been charged with second-degree murder, after allegedly stabbing and killing a Silver Spring, Maryland, man inside a business Saturday night.

Rakibul Fakir, 33, is accused of stabbing Abiy Zemene inside the BJ’s Wholesale Club, located in the 100 block of South Van Dorn Street, in the city’s Landmark area.

According to Alexandria police, Fakir remained at the scene as police arrived sometime after 7:45 p.m.

Attempts to revive Zemene failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the two men knew each other.

An investigation is still underway, and police ask anyone with information to call 703-746-6819.

