OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Ballyshaners postpone St. Patrick’s…

Ballyshaners postpone St. Patrick’s Day parade until September

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 10, 2022, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alexandria’s Ballyshaners are pushing the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade back to September due to fundraising difficulties.

The group said it was unable to secure a permit from the city government.

“Our parades typically cost tens of thousands of dollars and require months of careful planning, and the past two years have been difficult for our members, sponsors and local businesses,” the Ballyshaners — which means “Old Towners” in Irish — said in a Facebook post.

“The postponement will give us more time to raise money and work with our sponsors and the City of Alexandria to ensure the quality family entertainment that Alexandrians are used to.”

The group also cited an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, and “the lack of communication/cooperation from the city.”

So, instead, the Ballyshaners will hold a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” on Sept. 17.

The Irish group takes donations online. And you can contact the Ballyshaners at ballyshaners@yahoo.com if you want to volunteer or have auction items.

The Ballyshaners are holding a fundraiser from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Mattie & Eddie’s (1301 S Joyce St.). Suggested donations are $15 per adult and $5 per child.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up