Ballyshaners postpone St. Patrick’s Day parade until September

Alexandria’s Ballyshaners are pushing the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade back to September due to fundraising difficulties.

The group said it was unable to secure a permit from the city government.

“Our parades typically cost tens of thousands of dollars and require months of careful planning, and the past two years have been difficult for our members, sponsors and local businesses,” the Ballyshaners — which means “Old Towners” in Irish — said in a Facebook post.

“The postponement will give us more time to raise money and work with our sponsors and the City of Alexandria to ensure the quality family entertainment that Alexandrians are used to.”

The group also cited an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, and “the lack of communication/cooperation from the city.”

So, instead, the Ballyshaners will hold a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” on Sept. 17.

The Irish group takes donations online. And you can contact the Ballyshaners at ballyshaners@yahoo.com if you want to volunteer or have auction items.

The Ballyshaners are holding a fundraiser from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Mattie & Eddie’s (1301 S Joyce St.). Suggested donations are $15 per adult and $5 per child.