Alexandria parade celebrates George Washington’s birthday, honors health care workers

The details on how to celebrate George Washington's 290th birthday in Old Town Alexandria this Presidents Day.

Alexandria celebrates George Washington’s birthday throughout the month of February with the Virginia city’s largest festivity being a mile-long parade in Old Town on Monday afternoon.

The parade celebrating Washington’s 290th birthday starts at 1 p.m. in Old Town on Presidents Day. It’s the oldest and largest celebrating Washington’s Birthday in the country, according to the event’s website.

This year’s parade isn’t just celebrating Washington, the city is also honoring local health care workers and first responders. Those heroes will be the parade’s grand marshals.

Drum corps, color guards, bands, community organizations, youth groups, businesses and local government officials will march.

The birthday boy himself, Washington, and his wife, Martha, are expected to participate in the free event, the parade’s website said.

The parade route starts near the intersection of Gibbon Street and Fairfax Street. It moves north for a couple of blocks before turning around at Queen Street. The parade ends at the intersection of Royal Street and Wilkes Street. A map of the route is online; it includes other information such as parking and bus stops.

A list of the order that groups and individuals marching is online.

Those interested in other activities to commemorate the holiday are in luck, Alexandria is hosting a few more events during the remainder of the month including a birthday gala, walking tours and an ongoing scavenger hunt.