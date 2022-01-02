CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Washington Archbishop positive for COVID-19 | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Alexandria police mourn veteran officer who shared community spirit

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

January 2, 2022, 2:45 AM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, mourn the death of Sergeant Charlette Mitchell, a veteran member of the department known for her service to the community.

On Friday, the Alexandria Police Department announced on Twitter that Mitchell had passed away following an undisclosed illness.


Mitchell, who joined the department in 1987, had a 30 plus-year career with the department that was highlighted by involvement with the community.

Sgt. Charlette Mitchell
The late Sgt. Charlette Mitchell of the Alexandria Police Department was known for her community spirit, mentorship, and volunteer work. (Photo APD)

Mitchell had been a longtime D.A.R.E. drug prevention officer for youth and later counseled residents and business owners on crime prevention for their homes and businesses.

“She was a huge, huge mentor to so many different people within our agency, as well as people in the community,” said Sgt. Cynthia Hurley, who recalled Mitchell had personally helped her prepare for achieving the rank of sergeant in the department.

Hurley said Mitchell’s work guiding young people and keeping them on track will be one of her enduring legacies.

“She was a very selfless person, and she genuinely cared about her community. She genuinely cared about the people she worked with,” said Hurley.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s office also noted the passing of Mitchell in a post on Twitter:

“We are heartbroken for Sergeant Mitchell’s family and all who were privileged to serve with her at APD. She was loved by all who knew her, including many [of] her friends at ASO. RIP, Sergeant!”

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

