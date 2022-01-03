3 charged in Alexandria gunfight that wounded bystander

Three people are charged in a shooting near an Alexandria 7-Eleven store. A woman was shot on South Reynolds Street Sunday.

Three people are charged in a shooting near an Alexandria, Virginia, 7-Eleven store Sunday afternoon that wounded a bystander.

City police said Monday that Alexandria residents Maurice Turner, 18, and Donovan Copeland, 20, as well as 21-year-old Damonte Martin of Lincolnia, face multiple firearm and malicious wounding by mob charges for their alleged role in a gunfight on South Reynolds Street.

Law enforcement received reports of shots around 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of South Reynolds Street, according to a news release from the Alexandria Police Department.

Detectives determined that two of the suspects left a 7-Eleven store, retrieved a firearm from their parked car and opened fire on the occupants of another parked vehicle before it drove away. The suspects fled the scene and were later apprehended by patrol officers, police said.

A 26-year-old woman, described in a police account as an innocent bystander, was injured during the fight. She was transported to a hospital by a good Samaritan with life-threatening wounds and was in stable condition as of Monday.

All three face malicious wounding by mob and concealed weapon charges. Turner and Martin also face charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting missiles into an occupied vehicle and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Detective Stephen Riley by calling 703-746-6225 or emailing Stephen.Riley@Alexandriava.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.