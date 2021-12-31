CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria police investigate suspicious package

Alexandria police investigate suspicious package

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 1:06 PM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating a suspicious package in the area around 700 South Pickett Street near Backlick Run, the Arlington police department said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Alexandria police have asked the public to avoid the area at this time as they conduct their work.

Area of APD investigation:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

