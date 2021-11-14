CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Fatal pedestrian crash in Alexandria, Va.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 14, 2021, 12:13 AM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia confirmed that a pedestrian died in a single vehicle car crash along West Glebe Road.

The crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to police, when the unidentified pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that appeared to be on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no other apparent injuries and confirmed that the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was also uninjured.

Video sent to WTOP by Destin Davis appeared to show emergency medical services performing lifesaving measures on a victim, not visible on the video.

Officials were unable to confirm identifying information for the pedestrian.

Police have closed the 200 block of West Glebe Road while they continue to investigate the fatal pedestrian crash.

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Wes Vitale with Alexandria police at 703-746-6178.

This is a developing story.

