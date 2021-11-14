Fatal pedestrian crash in Alexandria, Va.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia confirmed that a pedestrian died in a single vehicle car crash along West Glebe Road.

The crash happened at around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to police, when the unidentified pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that appeared to be on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no other apparent injuries and confirmed that the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was also uninjured.

Video sent to WTOP by Destin Davis appeared to show emergency medical services performing lifesaving measures on a victim, not visible on the video.

Officials were unable to confirm identifying information for the pedestrian.

Police have closed the 200 block of West Glebe Road while they continue to investigate the fatal pedestrian crash.

A map of where the incident occurred is included below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Wes Vitale with Alexandria police at 703-746-6178.

Alert:: W Glebe Rd. is temporarily closed from Mount Vernon Ave. to Russell Rd. The road closure is due to a fatal pedestrian traffic crash. The crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pvGJxksmRX — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) November 14, 2021

This is a developing story.