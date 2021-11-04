Alexandria unveils new plan to reduce cut-through traffic in residential neighborhood

The city of Alexandria in Virginia has laid out a plan it hopes will keep drivers on major roadways and stop them from cutting through a residential neighborhood.

The Taylor Run Neighborhood has experienced a lot of cut through traffic from drivers looking for a quicker way to get to Interstate 395 and Telegraph Road. Residents said it causes a lot of accidents and makes the neighborhood streets unsafe.

Alexandria’s Traffic and Parking board has unveiled plans for a pilot program that will adjust signal timing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. along Duke Street and Quaker Lane to try and minimize the problem. It’s designed to incentivize drivers to stay on those roads.

Signals through the Taylor Run neighborhood will also be adjusted to make it a longer trip to cut though the neighborhood.

The pilot program will start in January and run through March 2022. If it’s deemed successful, the signal timing changes will stay in place, and Alexandria will prohibit direct access to Telegraph road from West Taylor Run Parkway.