Old Town Alexandria pop-up shop to open ahead of holidays

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 11:54 AM

A new pop-up shop will bring crafters, artists and other kinds of vendors together for the holiday season in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

Made in ALX — a collective that organizes Alexandria-based microbusinesses so shoppers can access local, small-batch goods — said it will open its temporary storefront in time for the December holidays.

The location at 1 Wales Alley will open by early November and will stay open through Dec. 29.

The store will be located next to Virtue Feed & Grain and Waterfront Park, and take over the former spot of Bike & Roll, which moved to a different location on King Street.

Holiday gifts such as candles, pet items, clothing, art and more will be featured from a variety of vendors, including the following:

  • Alexandria Honey Co.;
  • C&A Soy Candles;
  • Isle & Wild Candles;
  • White Lilly Shoppe;
  • PawsGo;
  • Narwhal Design Ink;
  • Hatch;
  • Project Buna;
  • Garden Home;
  • Cosmic Crayon Co.;
  • Made by Caylea.

Artists such as Alexandra Schmeling, Laurel Prucha Moran, Daniel Horowitz and Michelle Wee will be at the shop.

Made in ALX said a full list of vendors will be available after Oct. 15.

The collective also said that events will be held in the pop-up space, such as classes and demonstrations.

The only event it announced so far is on Dec. 11 when Made in ALX will offer free gift wrapping and collect donations for the food bank, ALIVE!

Those who aren’t able to browse the shop in person can still place orders for curbside pickup or delivery through Made in ALX’s website.

