Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria sheriff's deputy aims…

Alexandria sheriff’s deputy aims to provide familiar voice to arriving refugees

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
sahar sherzai
Alexandria sheriff’s deputy, Sahar Sherzai (second from left) with an Afghan refugee mother and daughter. (Courtesy Alexandria Sheriff’s Office).

“Protect and serve” are key parts of most law enforcement agency oaths — sometimes what’s needed is to listen and converse.

Alexandria Sheriff’s Deputy Sahar Sherzai has been with the department approximately five years, but she’s been something else her whole life: an Afghan-American.

When hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan started arriving in Northern Virginia, Sherzai felt a connection: “They’re just people coming here with the clothes on their back — my parents were those people.”

Sherzai said her family emigrated from Afghanistan in the early 1980s.

“My mother barely speaks English now,” said Sherzai, who was born in the U.S.

Sherzai volunteered to use her fluent knowledge of Farsi and cultural understanding to provide some comfort for refugees at the Emergency Repatriation Center, in the Dulles area.

Asked what she said to the refugees, her answers were what any person would want to hear when arriving in a strange place: “I’m here to help, in any way possible. Whether it’s to translate, or fill in forms, or just point them in the right direction.”

Not knowing a language is intimidating, Sherzai said. “I saw it firsthand with my mom. She would get so nervous going anywhere without me or my sister, because we were translating everything for her.”

Yet, despite being uncomfortable in the early days in a new country, Sherzai said the refugees were resilient: “I mean it’s unbelievable — they were considered the lucky ones.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up