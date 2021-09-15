Coronavirus News: DC reaches pandemic settlement | Colleges push student vaccines | Md. votes to require masks in K-12 | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Alexandria council votes to extend COVID state of emergency

September 15, 2021, 8:35 AM

The state of emergency over the pandemic in Alexandria, Virginia, will continue into next year.

The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a resolution that extends the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency. It will now last until Jan. 31, 2022.

The council has been extending the state of emergency because of the pandemic every six months since March 9 of 2020, and last did so on June 9.

The amended resolution says that COVID-19 is a public health threat for Virginia, “and is of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant a coordinated response by city departments, agencies and voluntary organization.”

