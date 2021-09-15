Alexandria council votes to extend COVID state of emergency

The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of a resolution that extends the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a resolution that extends the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency. It will now last until Jan. 31, 2022.

The council has been extending the state of emergency because of the pandemic every six months since March 9 of 2020, and last did so on June 9.

The amended resolution says that COVID-19 is a public health threat for Virginia, “and is of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant a coordinated response by city departments, agencies and voluntary organization.”