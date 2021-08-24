Back to school: Thousands of students return to Alexandria classrooms

Thousands of students in Alexandria, Virginia, are heading back to school Tuesday — for many students, it's the first time back in classrooms since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Classrooms will be at full capacity; in-person athletics and other after-school activities are resuming, and buses are running their regular routes, but there are plenty of COVID-19-related changes, too.

In line with an order from state health authorities, all Virginia students and teachers are required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. Health officials issued the K-12 mask mandate earlier this month after some districts, including Fauquier County Public Schools, bucked earlier recommendations to continue masking amid the spread of the more infectious delta variant.

In Alexandria, masks are required for everyone inside school buildings and facilities and on school buses, according to the school system’s back-to-school plans.

There will be normal capacity inside classrooms and on school buses to minimize delays. The school system plans to use cafeteria space “to the greatest extent” and to maintain distancing during lunch when students, naturally, are unmasked.

Masks are not required outside for recess, but schools will consider “podding” classes at recess — splitting students off into smaller groups — for contact tracing purposes.

As of earlier this summer, about 93% of families said they were planning to have students attend classes in person across the school system’s 15 schools.

There is a virtual learning option, through the Virginia Department of Education, “Virtual Virginia,” but families had to select this option for the fall semester by July 15, and no new enrollments for the fall are being accepted. This fall, families will have the opportunity to select virtual learning for the spring 2022 semester.

Nearly 300,000 students in Northern Virginia returned to classrooms Monday as school systems in Fairfax and Prince William counties resumed in-person classes in large numbers.

Later this week, students in Loudoun County, Virginia, will return to in-person classes. Next week, even more systems in the D.C. area resume classes: Arlington County, Virginia; Montgomery County, Maryland; and D.C.