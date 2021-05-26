John Warner, former 5-term Virginia Senator, dies at 94

Former Sen. John Warner, a Virginia Republican who served five terms in Congress, has died at age 94.

Warner died at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday evening, according to Warner’s former Chief of Staff Susan Magill.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” Magill said.

His wife, Jeanne, and daughter, Virginia, were by his side when he died of heart failure.

Warner, a lawyer, retired from the law firm of Hogan Lovells in June 2020. He served as a senior adviser and former partner in the firm’s government relations practice.

Warner served in the Senate from 1979 until January 2009, when he retired.

Warner was known for having an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders, but he was well-respected on both sides of the aisle.

Before being elected, he served as secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974.

Warner enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served during World War II. He re-enlisted in the Marine Corps as an officer in 1950 and served two years during the Korean War.

Warner’s experience in the military would prove valuable in the Senate, where he served as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

“Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, who added that Warner helped him throughout his political career, noting that Warner helped save the Metro Silver Line project.

“Once I came to the Senate, I understood even more deeply the influence of John Warner. I came to know John McCain, Carl Levin, and so many others who served with him and attested to his integrity and outsized influence in a body he loved so dearly. In particular, John’s service in the Navy during World War II, as a Marine during the Korean War, and as Secretary of the Navy, made him a steady hand as Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee,” Kaine said.

Warner also was the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married from 1976 to 1982.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.