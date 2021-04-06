CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » DC-area news anchor Joe…

DC-area news anchor Joe Krebs dies

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy NBC Washington)

Courtesy NBC Washington
(Courtesy NBC Washington)

Courtesy NBC Washington
(Courtesy NBC Washington)

Courtesy NBC Washington
(Courtesy NBC Washington)

Courtesy NBC Washington
(1/4)

D.C.-area news anchor Joe Krebs has died after a battle with cancer.

Krebs died Tuesday morning and spent last weekend surrounded by friends and family, labor union SAG-AFTRA said in a statement.

He was the morning anchor for NBC Washington for 18 years and was known for his pursuit and reporting of cold cases.

Krebs joined the network in 1980 from WBAL-TV in Baltimore, and before that he was an assistant public affairs officer aboard the USS John F. Kennedy and assistant prosecutor in St. Louis, NBC Washington reported.

“Being a news broadcaster is what I always wanted to be,” Krebs told NBC Washington.

He was also a union shop steward at WRC, where he “fought tirelessly for his colleagues at the bargaining table.” He served several terms as president of the Washington — Baltimore Local chapter of AFTRA and was the Chair of the National Broadcast Steering Committee.

“Joe was a true union man. His breadth of knowledge & experience was an enormous asset to SAG-AFTRA. The work he did in support of his fellow members & for the principles of fairness & justice will endure,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Krebs received SAG-AFTRA’s President’s Award.

Krebs was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer four years ago and underwent treatment and procedure for the disease. He raised funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s PurpleStride walks.

“Joe was the kind of guy who always advocated for a cause whether that was on behalf of broadcast journalists, labor issues, or organizing events with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to find a cure via his work with PurpleStride,” the union said in a statement.

Tributes poured in from former colleagues.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lynne and his daughters and grandchildren.

Watch NBC Washington’s tribute below.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

<p>D.C.-area news anchor <a href="https://wtop.com/local/2021/04/dc-area-news-anchor-dies/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Joe Krebs</a> (left) has died after a battle with cancer.</p>
NBC Washington anchor Joe Krebs, left.

Courtesy NBC Washington
Bob Pascal headshot
Robert Pascal, former Anne Arundel County Executive, died March 12, 2021. The Republican would go on to work in the administration of Maryland Gov. William Donald Schaefer, a Democrat. Pascal was well known for his charitable giving. (Courtesy University of Maryland Medical System Foundation/Gary Jackson)

Courtesy University of Maryland
Sonny McKnight stands with singer Rufus Thomas at the original Red Hot & Blue in Rosslyn, Virginia. (Courtesy Red & Blue)
The original pitmaster of the Red Hot & Blue restaurant chain, Ernest “Sonny” McKnight of Baltimore, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 74. Sonny McKnight is seen in this photo with singer Rufus Thomas at the original Red Hot & Blue in Rosslyn, Virginia. (Courtesy Red & Blue)

Courtesy Red Hot & Blue
Former Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a longtime fixture in state politics, has died at age 78 on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. In this file photo, Miller listens as Gov. Larry Hogan, not pictured, delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

AP Photo/Steve Ruark
Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 1. In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, Chafin, R-Russell, listens to debate on the floor of the Senate during the session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia Sen. Ben Chafin has died due to coronavirus, Senate Republicans said Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Chafin represented southwest Virginia and was from Russell County. A Republican, he was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2013 and then moved to the state Senate in 2014. He was 60. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

AP/Steve Helber
(1/5)
<p>D.C.-area news anchor <a href="https://wtop.com/local/2021/04/dc-area-news-anchor-dies/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Joe Krebs</a> (left) has died after a battle with cancer.</p>
Bob Pascal headshot
Sonny McKnight stands with singer Rufus Thomas at the original Red Hot & Blue in Rosslyn, Virginia. (Courtesy Red & Blue)

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up