CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia state Sen. Chafin…

Virginia state Sen. Chafin dies from COVID-19 complications

Jose Umana

January 1, 2021, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died from COVID-19 complications Friday night, a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam said. He was 60 years old.

Chafin, a Republican, oversaw the state’s 38th District and won reelection in November 2019.

In a statement, the Chafin family thanked the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for its “vigorous care” during his two-week stay battling the coronavirus.

He first served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013 and was then elected to the state Senate in 2014.

Northam said Chafin’s death is “sad news to begin a new year with the loss of a kind and gracious man.”

“With the passing of Sen. Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate — and we have all lost a good man,” Northam said.

The family, at Chafin’s request, will not hold a formal burial service. All flower requests and donations should instead be food bank donations in his memory to the Elk Garden School Community Ministry in Rosedale.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up