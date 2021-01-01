Virginia state Sen. Chafin dies from COVID-19 complications

Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died from COVID-19 complications Friday night, a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died from COVID-19 complications Friday night, a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam said. He was 60 years old.

Chafin, a Republican, oversaw the state’s 38th District and won reelection in November 2019.

In a statement, the Chafin family thanked the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for its “vigorous care” during his two-week stay battling the coronavirus.

He first served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013 and was then elected to the state Senate in 2014.

Northam said Chafin’s death is “sad news to begin a new year with the loss of a kind and gracious man.”

“With the passing of Sen. Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate — and we have all lost a good man,” Northam said.

The family, at Chafin’s request, will not hold a formal burial service. All flower requests and donations should instead be food bank donations in his memory to the Elk Garden School Community Ministry in Rosedale.