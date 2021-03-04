New Alexandria school names for TC Williams, Maury to be recommended

The superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia is expected to recommend new names for a pair of schools on Thursday afternoon, including T.C. Williams High School.
Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Hutchings will suggest that school board members take up Alexandria High School to replace the name of T.C. Williams, the city’s only high school, and that Matthew Maury Elementary School be renamed Naomi Brooks Elementary School for a former teacher who died in 2020.
Hutchings will present his recommendations during an Alexandria City School Board meeting scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to documents prepared for the meeting.
Community members had until Feb. 19 to back one of nine name proposals each for the schools, which the school board clerk and superintendent vetted from thousands of entries submitted by students, families and staff.
Both names received the most votes in a community poll of nine choices for each school.
Alexandria High School garnered 34.2% of entrees, followed by Titan Community High School (21.26%) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg High School (10.13%).
The semifinalists for T.C. Williams High School were:
- Alexandria High School
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg High School
- Chinquapin High School
- Blois Hundley High School
- Petey Jones High School
- King Street High School
- Parker-Gray High School
- Arnold J. Thurmond High School
- Titan Community High School
Naomi Brooks Elementary School garnered 30.46% of entrees, followed by Rosemont Park Elementary School (20.72%) and Jean Reid Elementary School (9.36%).
The semifinalists for Matthew Maury Elementary School were:
- Sarah Kemp Brady Elementary School
- Naomi Brooks Elementary School
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Elementary School
- Katherine Johnson Elementary School
- John Lewis Elementary School
- Jean Reid Elementary School
- Rosemont Park Elementary School
- Russell Road Elementary School
- Harriet Tubman Elementary School
A public hearing on Hutchings’ recommendations will be held on March 18. The school board will vote on the final names on April 8. Implementation of the new names is scheduled for July 1.
The school board unanimously backed a name change for the two schools last November.
WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.