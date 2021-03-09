CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Longtime Alexandria sheriff to…

Longtime Alexandria sheriff to retire at year’s end

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 9, 2021, 3:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dec. 31 will mark the end of Alexandria, Virginia, Sheriff Dana Lawhorne’s fourth term. It will also mark the end of his law enforcement career.

On Monday, the lifelong Alexandrian, 63, announced that he will retire at year’s end.

“This is a difficult decision because it is hard to leave a job that you love and are still passionate about,” he said in a statement. “I have known since I was 14 years old that this is what I wanted to do, and there was not one day where I wasn’t grateful to have this opportunity to serve my city.”

Lawhorne has been Alexandria’s sheriff since 2006. Before that, he had served for 27 years with Alexandria police.

In his statement Monday, Lawhorne said he was proud of playing a role in helping the Sheriff’s Office grow — with things such as educational opportunities for inmates, increased law enforcement training and enhanced public safety initiatives.

“From the time I began my law enforcement career, I never lost sight of what it was like to walk in someone else’s shoes — from those who needed police assistance to those who were entrusted into my care at the detention center,” he said.

Lawhorne plans to stay in town upon retirement, and said he’ll focus on another role: being a grandparent.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

IG: Pentagon disregarded auditors, overpaid contractors by as much as $97M

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up