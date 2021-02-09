Alexandria can vote on new names for TC Williams and Maury schools

Alexandria residents have until Feb. 19 to vote for new names for T.C. Williams High School and Matthew Maury Elementary School.

Alexandria, Virginia, education officials have posted semifinalists for the renaming of T.C. William High School and Matthew Maury Elementary School.

Community members have until Friday, Feb. 19, to back one of nine name proposals each for the schools, which the school board clerk and superintendent vetted from thousands of entries submitted by students, families and staff.

The top three for each will then be presented to school officials for consideration, with a final vote on the new names scheduled for April 8. The board unanimously backed a name change for the two schools last November.

Matthew Maury Elementary School was named after a Virginia oceanographer who served in the Confederate Navy during the Civil War. T.C. Williams’ namesake — former district superintendent Thomas Chambliss Williams — vocally resisted desegregation. T.C. Williams is the city’s only high school.

Polls are open on the school district’s website.

The semifinalists for T.C. Williams High School are:

Alexandria High School

Ruth Bader Ginsburg High School

Chinquapin High School

Blois Hundley High School

Petey Jones High School

King Street High School

Parker-Gray High School

Arnold J. Thurmond High School

Titan Community High School

The semifinalists for Matthew Maury Elementary School are: