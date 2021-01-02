CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
2 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Alexandria

January 24, 2021, 12:49 AM

Two men were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at Duke and South Patrick streets in downtown Alexandria.

Alexandria police said both men suffered with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of Route 1 between Duke and South Patrick streets.

A map of where the accident occurred is below:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

