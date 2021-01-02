2 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Alexandria

Two men were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at Duke and South Patrick streets in downtown Alexandria.
Alexandria police said both men suffered with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed the northbound lanes of Route 1 between Duke and South Patrick streets.
A map of where the accident occurred is below:
