2 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Alexandria

Two men were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. at Duke and South Patrick streets in downtown Alexandria.

Alexandria police said both men suffered with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE:: 4-vehicle crash at Duke and S. Patrick Streets remains under investigation. Two male victims taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 NB remains closed between Duke and Franklin Streets. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) January 24, 2021

The crash closed the northbound lanes of Route 1 between Duke and South Patrick streets.

A map of where the accident occurred is below:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.