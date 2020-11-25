More reports of shots-fired this year around Alexandria

A recent increase in shots-fired reports around Alexandria, Virginia, has triggered police to address the matter.

NOTE: This story has been clarified to specify the increased reports are just of shots fired.

There have been at least 43 reports of shots fired so far this year, more than the 37 reported for all of 2019, according to police statistics.

The City of Alexandria has had 21 reports of gun shots fired so far since Sept. 1; nearly matching the 22 reports for the first eight months of the year.

September had 11 incidents, followed by seven in October and three so far for November.

Police said there have been over 50 search warrants tied to the recent incidents, more than 14 arrests and more than 14 weapons recovered.

Some recent reports of shots fired were determined to be fireworks or activity at the police firing range on Eisenhower Avenue, police said.

“This is a ‘quality of life’ thing, so we’ve been really working hard and diligently and trying to identify the folks that are involved with the shots-fired calls for service and making arrests and having it come to an end,” police Lt. Courtney Ballantine told WTOP.

“Investigating weapons offenses and preventing future incidents is a major priority for the Alexandria Police Department,” Chief Michael L. Brown said in a statement. “We urge the public to provide any available information about those who may be involved.”

“It’s now not just in Old Town, but we have seen an increase out on the West End of this city as well,” Ballantine said.

Residents are urged to call or text 911 right away if they hear gunfire.