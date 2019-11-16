Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Alexandria

A man was killed while crossing the street in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday morning, according to police.

A man was killed while crossing the street in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday morning, according to police.

John Thompson, 75, of Fairfax County, walking in a crosswalk in the 3100 block of Duke Street around 7:35 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the Crash Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Section are investigating the crash. Alexandria Police ask that witnesses with information regarding this incident contact Officer Charles Gardiner at 703-408-6375.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.