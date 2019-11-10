Oprah Magazine names Alexandria 1 of the most magical Christmas destinations

This Northern Virginia location was named one of the 19 most magical Christmas towns and villages within the world, by 'O, The Oprah Magazine.

Old Town Alexandria in Northern Virginia was recently named one of the 19 most magical Christmas towns and villages within the world, by O, The Oprah Magazine.

Old Town ranks No. 7 on the list, followed by Santa Claus, Indiana and Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

The magazine described Alexandria as full of “good cheer each December.”

You can view the full list online.

