More than 75 car tires slashed in Alexandria neighborhood overnight

Alexandria police say more than 75 tires were slashed overnight in Fairlington. There's no description of the suspects.

Dozens of tires were slashed in Alexandria early Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Investigators with Alexandria police have been talking with people and gathering security video after dozens of tires were slashed overnight. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Car owners on Dogwood Avenue were disheartened to see their tires slashed when they came out to their cars. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Flatbeds busy in Alexandria, after 75 slashed tires according to @AlexandriaVAPD pic.twitter.com/TndvP1PsB7 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 24, 2019 Residents waited for help to put a donut on a slashed tire. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A whole lot of people in an Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood woke up to flat tires Tuesday morning.

Alexandria police say more than 75 tires were slashed overnight.

According to authorities, the criminals struck on Kenwood Avenue, Dogwood Drive and Crestwood Drive near the 7-Eleven on North Quaker Lane.

One resident, Mike, told WTOP’s Neal Augenstein he came outside after his girlfriend alerted him that someone had messed with his Toyota 4Runner.

“I came out and noticed that three tires were flat and then the rest of the community were dealing with the same troubles,” Mike said.

He didn’t need to call the police — they were already there, canvassing the neighborhood and talking to people.

The tires on Mike’s truck were only three months old. He was having it towed to work, since he’s an auto mechanic.

Another neighbor, Al, had a tire slashed on his Lexus. “I just noticed flat tires up and down the line,” he said.

His wife’s car, a little Toyota, got hit worse.

“There’s no reason to hurt that car, it’s beat as bad as it can be,” he said. “This guy … Now that’s annoying me. Those tires are gonna cost money, OK?”

Police do not have a description of any suspects.

Below is a map of the area where police say it happened.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported from Alexandria.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.