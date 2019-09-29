Alexandria seeks input on proposed noise control law revisions

The City of Alexandria in Virginia is planning major revisions to its Noise Control Code, and it is asking the…

The City of Alexandria in Virginia is planning major revisions to its Noise Control Code, and it is asking the community to weigh in on proposed changes to the ordinance.

Changes to the code, which was first adopted more than 55 years ago in 1963, include expanded wording in the animals section, which sets specific limits on barks, howls, bays, meows, squawks, quacks or other sounds between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

There would be a different restriction on animal sounds between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. In between those hours, sounds that are heard for five minutes in a row or five, nonconsecutive minutes within a 10-minute block would run afoul of this expanded rule, if it is adopted as law.

The draft of proposed changes also addresses the noises made by pressure washers and other machines used to keep outdoor spaces clean.

Using such machines near homes would be prohibited between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. However, city-owned or contracted street sweepers would be exempt from these time restrictions, along with the noises snow plows generate during snow removal.

The city is holding two public meetings for community input. City staff members also plan to share information about the Noise Control Code revision process at the meetings.

The first meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Alexandria City Hall.

The second meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 10 at Patrick Henry Recreation Center. Both meetings are slotted to run from 7 to 9 p.m.

There’s also a portal where community members can weigh in online.

You can learn more about noise control in Alexandria on its website.

