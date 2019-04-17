Metro targets Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor for large office building

Alexandria's Carlyle Design Review Board is scheduled to take an initial look April 25 at a nearly 400,000-square-foot office building planned for 2395 Mill Road.

Metro’s planned Greater Washington office consolidation is likely to include a large office building on Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue corridor, near the transit agency’s existing rail yard.

The city’s Carlyle Design Review Board is scheduled to take an initial look April 25 at a nearly 400,000-square-foot office building planned for 2395 Mill Road, a tax exempt, 1-acre lot owned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. WMATA is proposing nine floors of office over a four-story parking podium.

Overall, the building will include 297,283 square feet of office and 97,462 square feet of parking, or 233 spaces. The site is less than a third of a mile walk to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro station.

As proposed, the building façade will combine glazing and metal panels and precast concrete. An early massing image indicates there will be a roof terrace and a 21,000-square-foot green roof area. An architect is not named on the plans submitted to the design review board.

