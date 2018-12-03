Alexandria police officer shoots, seriously injures suspect

According to Alexandria police, officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Vernon Street, just north of Old Town, when they came across a suspect with a gun. The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

WASHINGTON — Police in Virginia say they shot and injured a suspect in Old Town Alexandria while responding to a call of gunfire in a residential area Sunday afternoon.

Alexandria police were investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of North Patrick Street when they encountered an individual with a firearm, not far from the Braddock Road Metro station. Calls to police about the shooting came in to police at 4:21 p.m.

“One of the officers confronted what was identified as a suspect in the initial call,” Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown told reporters on Sunday evening. “The suspect then apparently turned and, we believe, pointed a weapon at the officer.”

Police said the officer fired at the suspect, leaving the suspect with serious injuries.

The officer was not injured in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave.

Investigators did not immediately release additional information about the officer or the suspect involved.

According to Brown, Virginia State Police will handle the investigation into the shooting to ensure an independent review of what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.