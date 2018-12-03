202.5
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria police officer shoots,…

Alexandria police officer shoots, seriously injures suspect

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP
and Zeke Hartner December 3, 2018 5:08 am 12/03/2018 05:08am
10 Shares
The 900 block of North Patrick Street in North Old Town, where an Alexandria officer injured a suspect while responding to reports of shots fired on Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy Google Maps)

WASHINGTON — Police in Virginia say they shot and injured a suspect in Old Town Alexandria while responding to a call of gunfire in a residential area Sunday afternoon.

Alexandria police were investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of North Patrick Street when they encountered an individual with a firearm, not far from the Braddock Road Metro station. Calls to police about the shooting came in to police at 4:21 p.m.

“One of the officers confronted what was identified as a suspect in the initial call,” Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown told reporters on Sunday evening. “The suspect then apparently turned and, we believe, pointed a weapon at the officer.”

Police said the officer fired at the suspect, leaving the suspect with serious injuries.

The officer was not injured in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave.

Investigators did not immediately release additional information about the officer or the suspect involved.

According to Brown, Virginia State Police will handle the investigation into the shooting to ensure an independent review of what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alexandria police Alexandria, VA News Local News officer-involved shooting Old Town Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas Movies

Which movies and TV specials should you watch this holiday season?

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500