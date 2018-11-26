202.5
Virginia Tech board backs creation of Innovation Campus in Alexandria

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 11:00 pm 11/26/2018 11:00pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has given unanimous approval to a resolution backing creation of the school’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

A statement from the school said approval came at a special meeting Monday in Richmond.

The school said the new 1 million-square-foot campus will become a global center of technology excellence and talent production.

Board rector Dennis Treacy said it was the plan of Virginia Tech president Tim Sands to expand the school’s 50-year presence in Northern Virginia. Treacy said that plan has been accelerated thanks to Amazon’s decision to establish one of its two new headquarters at National Landing.

Horacio Valeiras, the board’s vice rector, said the campus would be located less than 2 miles from Amazon’s future headquarters in Northern Virginia.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News amazon Education News innovation campus Local News Virginia virginia tech
