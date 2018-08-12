202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Photos: Car crashes into…

Photos: Car crashes into Alexandria hospital

By Jennifer Ortiz August 12, 2018 5:33 am 08/12/2018 05:33am
Share

One person is being treated after a car crashed into a wall of Inova Alexandria Hospital Saturday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — One person is being treated after a car crashed into a wall of Inova Alexandria Hospital Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Alexandria firefighters’ union, the International Association of Fire Fighters local 2141.

Photos of the crash show the car came to rest halfway inside the building.

The driver was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment, according to the fire department. The driver’s conditions are unclear.

It is still unknown why the vehicle drove into the building.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alexandria fire department Alexandria, VA News car crashes into building inova alexandria hospital Local News Virginia

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US