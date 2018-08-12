Photos: Car crashes into Alexandria hospital

One person is being treated after a car crashed into a wall of Inova Alexandria Hospital Saturday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — One person is being treated after a car crashed into a wall of Inova Alexandria Hospital Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Alexandria firefighters’ union, the International Association of Fire Fighters local 2141.

Photos of the crash show the car came to rest halfway inside the building.

The driver was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment, according to the fire department. The driver’s conditions are unclear.

It is still unknown why the vehicle drove into the building.

