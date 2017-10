WASHINGTON — Two people were killed and one has serious injuries after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Sunday.

It happened between the 100 and 200 block of North Picket Street. Alexandria police responded to report of a shooting around 9 p.m.

Two people were found dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Fairfax County police is assisting with the investigation, including using their helicopter to search the area.

Police ask that people avoid the area.

