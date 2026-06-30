America 250: How natural gas and propane entered the vehicle fuel market

Gasoline, once unrivaled and learned to share, helped open the door to a more diverse transportation future.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. The American Petroleum Institute is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

For much of the 20th century, the American automobile ran on gasoline —and only gasoline.

From the earliest mass-produced cars to the rise of the interstate highway system, the internal combustion engine defined the experience.

But by the late 20th century, the industry began branching out, moving toward a future where gasoline would no longer stand alone.

That shift took shape in the form of hybrid technology and alternative fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG) and propane.

Together, they marked a turning point in how Americans powered their vehicles, gradually reshaping the nation’s transportation landscape.

The hybrid concept — pairing a traditional gasoline engine with an electric motor — initially gained widespread attention with the introduction of the Toyota Prius in the late 1990s.

While not the first hybrid ever built, it became the first to achieve global commercial success.

Why hybrids gained traction

The appeal of hybrids largely came from their ability to improve fuel efficiency without sacrificing the range and reliability that drivers expected.

The gasoline engine provided long-distance capability, while the electric motor reduced fuel consumption, particularly in stop-and-go traffic.

American automakers soon followed.

Models like the Ford Escape Hybrid and the Chevrolet Volt demonstrated that hybrid technology could be adapted across different vehicle types, from compact cars to SUVs.

The idea that gasoline could “share the load” with electricity quickly became more mainstream.

Natural gas and propane began to find a foothold in transportation.

Compressed natural gas vehicles operate by storing natural gas under high pressure and using it as a fuel in modified internal combustion engines.

Cities across the country began integrating CNG-powered buses into their public transit systems, citing cleaner air and long-term cost savings.

Propane, also known as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), followed a similar path.

Unlike hybrids, which required new battery systems and electric drivetrains, CNG and propane vehicles often relied on modified versions of existing engines.

This made them easier to adopt in certain sectors.

The evolution of energy

These trends — hybrid technology on one hand, alternative fuels on the other — reflected an evolution in how Americans thought about energy and transportation.

Gasoline became part of a more diverse energy mix.

Automakers began exploring how these approaches could complement one another.

Hybrid systems improved efficiency within gasoline-powered vehicles, while CNG and propane offered entirely different fuel pathways.

In some cases, the technologies even overlapped, with vehicles combining alternative fuels and hybrid drivetrains.

The early 21st century saw even more growth in both areas.

It marked a clear break from the idea that a single fuel could meet all transportation needs, introducing a more flexible approach.

The rise of hybrid vehicles and the entry of natural gas and propane into the fuel market represent a pivotal chapter in American energy history.

They showed that innovation didn’t always mean completely replacing existing systems.

Sometimes, it meant finding ways for them to work together.

Gasoline, once unrivaled, learned to share and helped open the door to a more diverse transportation future.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.