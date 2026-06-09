America 250: How energy made skyscrapers possible

Energy — especially oil and natural gas — powered the technologies, materials and machinery that made skyscrapers possible, from steel production to elevators and construction equipment.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. The American Petroleum Institute is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Long before skylines became defining symbols of American cities, building upward came with serious limitations.

Cities expanded outward, not skyward, held back by the physical strain of climbing stairs and the challenge of lifting heavy materials.

But by the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a combination of fossil fuels and engineering innovation began to change that.

Oil and natural gas powered the machines and systems that made skyscrapers possible.

One of the earliest breakthroughs came with the development of the safety elevator by Elisha Otis in the 1850s.

While his invention predated widespread oil use, without it, tall buildings would have remained largely impractical.

Few people were willing to climb more than a handful of flights of stairs each day.

Engineering the ‘vertical city’

As elevators improved, engineers turned to the challenge of constructing buildings that could rise dozens of stories without collapsing under their own weight.

The answer came in the form of steel-frame construction.

Producing steel at this scale required for skyscrapers depended on energy-intensive processes, which were initially powered by coal and later supplemented by oil and natural gas in the 20th century.

By the time cities like Chicago and New York began racing to build taller structures, energy was embedded in every stage of construction.

Oil-powered machinery played a critical role on job sites.

Cranes, excavators and hoists — many running on diesel — allowed workers to lift steel beams and other materials high into the air.

These machines dramatically reduced construction time and labor demands.

What once took years could now be completed in a fraction of the time.

As cities expanded and demand for office and residential space surged, the ability to mass-produce materials became essential.

From construction feat to energy-driven icon

The rise of skyscrapers in the early 20th century coincided with America’s emergence as an industrial powerhouse on the global stage.

Iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building were not just architectural achievements.

They were energy achievements.

Their construction required vast amounts of fuel, from extracting raw materials to transporting them and powering construction equipment.

Energy’s role didn’t end once the buildings were completed either.

Maintaining a skyscraper requires continuous power — for elevators, lighting, heating and cooling systems that keep people comfortable year-round.

Oil and natural gas met those demands for decades, especially before the widespread adoption of alternative and renewable energy sources.

In many ways, these buildings became vertical ecosystems, dependent on a constant flow of energy to function properly.

Historians often point to the skyscraper as a defining feature of modern city life, but its origins cannot be separated from the story of energy.

Without reliable and abundant fuel, the technologies that allow tall buildings to exist would likely not have advanced as quickly.

The American skyline, from Manhattan to Chicago, stands as a testament to what energy made possible.

Steel and glass may define these structures, but it was oil and natural gas that powered their rise, turning the dream of vertical cities into reality and reshaping how people live and work.

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