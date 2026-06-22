America 250: Digital engineering: Designing weapons before they exist

The Department of Defense began embracing what became known as digital engineering — a fundamental shift from paper-based design and development to model-based system engineering.

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For most of American military history, designing a new weapon system was a slow, expensive, and often cumbersome process. Engineers worked from paper drawings. Scale models were built and tested. Physical prototypes were manufactured and modified repeatedly. A single design flaw discovered late in development could add years to a program and cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

By the beginning of the 21st century, the challenge had become even more daunting. Modern military systems were no longer standalone platforms. Aircraft had to communicate with satellites. Ships had to exchange information with drones. Ground forces had to connect with sensors, intelligence networks, and command centers operating thousands of miles away.

The complexity of these interconnected systems was overwhelming traditional engineering methods.

To address the problem, the Department of Defense began embracing what became known as digital engineering — a fundamental shift from paper-based design and development to model-based system engineering.

Instead of relying primarily on blueprints and physical prototypes, engineers increasingly built highly detailed digital representations of aircraft, ships, vehicles, missiles, satellites, and communications networks. These virtual models allowed designers to analyze performance, test modifications, and identify problems long before a physical system was ever constructed.

At the center of this transformation is the concept of the “digital twin.”

A digital twin is a highly detailed virtual replica of a real-world object or system. Engineers can simulate how an aircraft performs in extreme weather, how a ship responds to combat damage, or how a vehicle’s components wear over time. They can test thousands of scenarios in a virtual environment that would be impractical — or impossible — to conduct in the real world.

The implications are enormous.

Problems that once might not have been discovered until late-stage testing can now be identified early in development. New technologies can be integrated more rapidly. Design changes can be evaluated in days instead of months. The need to build multiple costly prototypes is reduced.

Perhaps even more important, digital engineering supports interoperability.

Modern warfare depends on systems working together across domains. A fighter aircraft may receive targeting information from a satellite, relay that data through a communications network, and pass it to a naval vessel or ground unit. Every component must operate seamlessly within a larger system.

Digital engineering allows these connections to be designed, tested, and refined from the beginning. Engineers can simulate entire operational environments before the first piece of hardware leaves the factory.

The approach also supports sustainment throughout a weapon’s lifecycle. Digital models can help predict maintenance needs, forecast parts failures, and optimize upgrades decades after a system enters service.

Today, digital engineering is becoming a cornerstone of defense acquisition strategy. Programs such as the Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance initiative, the Navy’s future fleet modernization efforts, and advanced missile-defense systems increasingly rely on digital tools throughout development.

What began as an engineering innovation has become a strategic capability. By enabling faster design cycles, lower costs, greater interoperability, and more rapid adaptation to emerging threats, digital engineering is helping ensure that the U.S. military can develop and field advanced capabilities at the speed required for modern competition.

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