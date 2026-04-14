America 250: When oil took the reins: How petroleum replaced animal power

For much of the 19th century, horses, mules and oxen powered American transportation, farming and industry, but their physical limits and the demands of caring for them constrained how fast the country could grow. The rise of petroleum fuels allowed machines to work longer, travel farther and move goods faster.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. The American Petroleum Institute is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Before we drove around wherever we wanted, and before gas-powered machines dominated industry, power in America literally breathed.

Horses pulled streetcars through growing cities. Mules hauled freight across farms and construction sites. Oxen dragged plows and wagons, providing the muscle that supported farmers and built the nation’s early infrastructure. Animal power was essential and dependable.

But the entire system began to change as petroleum-based fuels entered American life, replacing muscle with machines.

It was a shift that transformed transportation, farming and industry across the young country.

The constraints of ‘muscle power’

While animals set the pace of the economy for much of the 19th century, there were clear limitations.

Horses could work only so many hours a day, and they required constant feeding and care.

Urban areas had to deal with manure-filled streets and the incredible challenge of keeping tens of thousands of animals alive, healthy and productive.

In rural America, farmers relied on animals that couldn’t always work in bad weather — or when age and illness caught up with them.

But petroleum solved many of those problems.

The rise of refined fuels such as kerosene and gasoline — along with petroleum-based lubricants that reduced friction and wear — allowed machines to run longer and more reliably than animals ever could.

Engines didn’t get tired. They didn’t need rest, and they could operate wherever fuel could be delivered.

Reinventing travel and work

The transformation was the most visible in transportation.

In the late 1800s, American cities began phasing out horse-drawn streetcars in favor of vehicles powered by electric motors and internal combustion engines.

Petroleum-based fuels would later dominate travel, especially across longer distances. Gasoline-powered cars, trucks and buses shattered the limits of animal speed and strength.

Vehicles could travel farther in a day than animals could in a week, and the consequences of that stretched far beyond convenience.

More efficient transportation meant goods could be moved faster between farms, factories and markets. Perishable food reached cities sooner. Supply chains stretched farther.

On farms, oil-driven machines transformed agriculture in a profound way.

Tractors powered by gasoline and later diesel replaced teams of horses and mules, allowing farmers to do more work with fewer people and fewer animals.

Machines could harvest faster and operate longer into the day than animal labor ever allowed, while petroleum-based lubricants kept engines running smoothly.

American farming was fundamentally reshaped. Small operations expanded. Large farms became more efficient.

By the early 20th century, the transition was largely complete.

Horses remained on some farms and were still used for various tasks like hauling wagons and working in remote areas, but the engine had become the dominant source of power.

Petroleum fuels enabled machines to outperform animals in strength and efficiency, altering how Americans moved and worked.

What began as a solution to the limits of animal labor became a shift in American history.

Oil did not simply replace horses, mules and oxen — it redefined power itself, propelling the nation into a new era driven not just by muscle, but by fuel and machines.

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