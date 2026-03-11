America 250: The rise of workplace wellness as a national priority

The health of American workers has shaped the strength of the nation’s economy for a long time. From the creation of OSHA in 1970 to the passage of the Family and Medical Leave Act decades later, the U.S. has expanded protections that keep workers safe, supported, and able to care for their families.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Delta Dental Federal Government Program is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

The health of American workers has long been tied to the nation’s economic stability and productivity. Over time, protecting worker health evolved from scattered reforms into a national priority.

Two landmark policies, the creation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 1970 and the passage of the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993, reflect how workplace protections expanded to address both physical safety and family well-being.

OSHA and the push for safer workplaces

The origins of the OSHA date back to a period when industrial progress often came at a steep human cost.

By the mid-20th century, workplace injuries and deaths were common across the United States. Safety protections varied widely by state and many industries operated with few enforceable standards.

During the 1960s, public attention increasingly focused on dangerous factories, unsafe mines and exposure to toxic substances that could cause long-term illness.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson urged Congress to enact a national job safety and health program, but the proposal did not pass.

Two years later, Congress approved the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. President Richard Nixon signed the legislation into law on Dec. 29, 1970.

While signing the bill, Nixon called it one of the most important pieces of legislation passed by Congress.

The law created OSHA and tasked the agency with setting and enforcing workplace safety and health standards for most private-sector employees and some public workers.

OSHA conducts workplace inspections, investigates complaints and requires employers to maintain working conditions free from recognized hazards.

The agency also develops rules limiting exposure to harmful chemicals, requiring protective equipment and establishing standards for emergency preparedness and fall prevention.

According to OSHA and U.S. Department of Labor statistics, since OSHA’s creation the rate of workplace injuries and fatalities has declined significantly.

Family leave as a public health policy

More than two decades later, workplace protections expanded beyond job safety to address family health and caregiving.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed into law the Family and Medical Leave Act. The law allows eligible employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for certain family and medical reasons while maintaining their group health insurance coverage.

“This sends a clearer signal than any words any of us could utter that we have tried to give this government back to the American people,” Clinton said while signing the legislation.

Originally, the law applied to childbirth, adoption and serious health conditions.

Congress expanded the policy in 2008 and 2009 to include protections for military families dealing with deployment-related needs.

Recent research highlights how workplace policies can influence health outcomes beyond the job.

A study published in 2025 found that children whose parents lack access to paid sick leave are significantly less likely to receive preventive dental care visits.

The findings underscore a broader reality: Worker protections often extend beyond employees themselves, affecting the health and stability of their families.

The evolution of policies protecting American workers illustrates the growing recognition that worker health plays a key role in sustaining families, strengthening communities and supporting the nation’s economic well-being.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.