America 250: How America safeguarded its founding documents

In 1789, during its very first session, Congress passed the Records and Seals Act: “An Act to provide for the safe keeping of the Acts, Records, and Seal of the United States."

The foundation of the U.S. rests not only on revolutionary ideas but also on the physical documents that first expressed them. From its earliest days, the federal government recognized that preserving these records was essential to the health and continuity of the young republic.

This early piece of legislation reflected a clear understanding among the founders: that a self-governing population must be well informed. According to the National Archives, the founders believed that accountability and public access to information were vital for the republic to thrive.

Safeguarding national records was not simply administrative housekeeping; it was part of the democratic experiment.

Among the earliest federal records were the documents that defined the nation’s political identity: the Articles of Confederation, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. At the time, Congress designated the Secretary of State as the official custodian of these foundational materials. The role was straightforward in concept but unexpectedly complex in practice.

Protecting the country’s most valuable papers required secure storage, careful handling and systems that did not yet exist in a young nation still building its infrastructure.

As the government expanded, so did the volume and importance of its records. By the early 20th century, the task of preserving documents had outgrown any single department. Federal records were scattered among various agencies and locations. Some were vulnerable to theft, damage or decay. Historians, lawmakers and citizens alike began calling for a centralized national institution dedicated to protecting America’s heritage documents.

Congress responded in 1934 by establishing the National Archives. For the first time, the U.S. had a permanent, professional repository to collect, preserve and make accessible the essential records of government. The creation of the archives marked a turning point in the country’s commitment to historical stewardship. It also ensured the public could directly engage with the documents that shaped the nation’s course.

Today, the National Archives Building in D.C. stands as a reminder of that promise. Inside, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are displayed under carefully controlled conditions. Millions of visitors each year come to see the original texts — faded but enduring — that launched the nation and continue to guide it.

