America 250: Civil War medicine and the pioneers who shaped care

Medicine on the battlefield has always been inspired by urgency and improvisation, and the American Civil War highlights just how much human courage contributed to advancements.

Before antibiotics, modern surgical tools, or organized emergency response, individuals were forced to be creative as they faced human suffering. The Civil War not only reshaped the nation, but it also transformed how medical care was practiced on the battlefield.

At the center of this transformation were pioneers who challenged tradition and laid the groundwork for systems of care that continue today. Among them was Clara Barton, whose vision changed humanitarian aid forever. Barton is best known for founding the American Red Cross in 1881.

Liz Witherspoon, the co-founder of the Clara Barton Fund and a member of the American Red Cross board, said Barton was inspired after she recognized the urgent need for better logistics and supplies to reach soldiers who were caring for the wounded and the dying.

“So she organized many, many wagons full of supplies and medicine, food and other things to get to the soldiers during the Civil War,” Witherspoon said.

Barton had to request permission to get to the front lines — something that was very unusual for a woman at the time.

“She had to use a lot of political savvy, a lot of advocacy, a lot of persistence, to go to the lawmakers and to the military and to get that coveted pass that allowed her to go to the front lines,” Witherspoon said. “But many people believe that she was a nurse who went and aided the wounded in the Civil War, but she was really at first, a supply chain expert and logistics expert who brought supplies.”

Barton served as Red Cross president for 23 years before retiring.

“If you think about — every day you turn on the news, you hear about the Red Cross assisting with fires, floods, natural disasters, wars, and that is the organization she founded in the 1800s, and it’s very hard to think of any other organization founded by a woman that still has the impact and influence today that she established it with,” Witherspoon said.

Barton was not alone in her innovation during the Civil War. According to the National Museum of Dentistry, several prominent dentists enlisted on both sides of the war — including Dr. Charles Koch and Greene Vardiman Black.

According to HistoryNet, dental services did not seem to be a priority for the federal government at the start of the Civil War. Koch served from and carried a small satchel with dental instruments and medicine for oral pain.

After the war, Congress faced mounting pressure from professional dentistry to establish a dental corps.

Barton and Koch are just two stories of medical innovators during the Civil War. They made significant efforts to turn disorder into structure, and improvisation into ongoing practices. Their work saved lives in the moment and advanced disaster response, medicine and humanitarian care.

